Cramer's lightning round: Accounting issues at Flex mean you should sell the stock   

Flex: "You know, there were some problems with that last Flex quarter. There were some accounting issues and I can't recommend any stock that has accounting issues because accounting issues and irregularities equal sell."

Altria Group: "It's got this competitor that we call Juul and it's hurting. The whole industry is being roiled by this and that's why I can no longer recommend any of the tobacco companies. You have to read the Philip Morris quarterly conference call to know how bad things really have gotten."

Corning Inc.: "I don't like optical fiber, but that's just me remembering the old days, so I'm going to have to say no to that one."

Beacon Roofing Supply: "They missed the quarter. A lot of these companies missed their quarter. Can they come back? Yes. Would I sell them now? I don't know. I mean, the problem is that Toll Brothers reported a pretty good quarter and everybody hated it. Anything housing right now is going down, so I want to be careful."

Verint Systems: "This is one of these companies that does surveillance, basically, [and] digital video, and I like that industry. I'm OK with it."

Sprint Corporation: "I think T-Mobile has much more upside at $57. I think T-Mobile is the one you want to own, not Sprint."

Opko Health: "Ever since they bought BioReference Lab, it's just been a disaster. And I don't know what to say. I mean, it shouldn't be. I think the company's a reasonable company, but it just doesn't seem to be able to get any traction. That's why we need [CEO] Phil Frost on."

First Data Corp.: "We had [CEO] Frank Bisignano on recently and he carried himself well. That was a terrific quarter. What can I say? I did not expect it to be that much of a blowout and it was."