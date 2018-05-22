Even Destination Maternity is having a gender diversity debate about its board

What to expect when you're expecting...more women on boards?
That's the key question amid an under-the-radar proxy battle at retailer Destination Maternity.
At the crux of the fight is whether prior board experience should preclude women from obtaining future board seats.
Shareholders will vote on Wednesday for one of two slates. A dissident pair of investors — Nathan Miller, of NGM Capital, and Peter O'Malley, of Kenosis Capital — put forth a slate with three women and one man. And the company put forth a slate with three men and one woman, the interim CEO Melissa Payner-Gregor.
Nominees by the dissidents, who together hold about 9 percent of Destination Maternity's stock, failed to obtain support from Institutional Shareholder Services, an influential proxy advisory firm, which makes voting recommendations for contested board nominations, among other subjects.
ISS wrote in a May 23 report that shareholders should avoid voting for the dissidents' slate due to concern over "the fact that none of the dissident's nominees have previously served on public company boards."
The dissidents fired back, pointing out the low proportion of women who currently hold that experience. As of the first quarter of 2018, the percentage of women on boards was 16.9 percent among Russell 3000 companies, according to Equilar. They say that if experience is a pre-determinant to board membership, then the gap between the number of women directors to male ones will never be closed.