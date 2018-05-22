Whether you're running a dispensary or you're working in an ancillary business serving the pot industry, cannabis is set to take off.

Legal sales of marijuana are expected to grow to more than $20 billion by 2022, from approximately $10 billion in 2018, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

Further, Michigan, Utah and Oklahoma may vote on cannabis reform this year, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.

Here are five facts you may not know about this budding business.