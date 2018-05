One of the main ways hedge funds make money is betting against companies they believe are overvalued, so investors should be wary of stocks with high levels of so-called short interest.

Goldman Sachs listed which stocks professional managers are short selling the most in its latest "Hedge Fund Trend Monitor" report by Ben Snider on Friday.

The firm's very important short positions basket consists of 50 S&P 500 stocks with the "highest total dollar value of short interest outstanding."