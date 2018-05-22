Kohl's beats on earnings and revenue

Kohl's reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat expectations on the top and bottom line.



Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: 64 cents per share vs. 50 cents per share forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $4.21 billion vs. $3.95 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

Same-store sales growth: 3.6 percent vs. 2.7 percent forecast by Thomson Reuters

Kohl's has stood out in contrast to many of its department store peers due to its ample real estate located away from malls, as well as its creative use of its stores.

The retailer last year began a partnership with Amazon to sell the online retailer's smart home products and accept its returns. Kohl's is also partnering with discount grocer Aldi, along with others, to lease out the vacant space left behind by its downsized stores.

Last quarter, Kohl's beat analysts' expectations, fueled by strong holiday growth and tighter inventory control.