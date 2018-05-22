This watch turns your arm into a touchscreen

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and ASU Tech have come up with an idea for a projector watch that turns your arm into a touchscreen.



The LumiWatch prototype uses a built-in, 15-lumen laser projector to display a smartphone-sized interface on the user's arm. It can be swiped and tapped like a traditional touchscreen. The watch has custom software that removes image distortion and calibrates the screen for each user. The battery will run for an entire day and can run a continuous projection for around an hour.

If it were to eventually go on sale, the researchers estimate it would cost around $600.