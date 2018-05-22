Macy’s shares to rise nearly 25% due to its ‘strong fashion cycle’: Analyst

Macy's stock will rise on improving consumer spending and apparel sales, according to one Wall Street firm.

Susquehanna raised its rating to positive from neutral for Macy's shares, predicting the retailer will report earnings above expectations this fiscal year.

"We now believe that Macy's has upside potential to conservative earnings guidance as the fundamental strength from current initiatives are carrying through, which should deliver a parade of beat-and-raise quarterly earnings reports though FY18," analyst Bill Dreher said in a note to clients Monday. "Historically, this is a very cyclical business and investors looking to benefit from the improving consumer spending environment, and the strong fashion cycle, should consider Macy's more closely."

Dreher raised his price target for Macy's shares to $43 from $25, representing 24 percent upside to Monday's close.

The analyst estimates the retailer will generate fiscal 2018 earnings per share of $3.85 versus the Wall Street consensus of $3.75. He noted Macy's international tourist sales rose nearly 10 percent in its first quarter.

"We believe International tourist sales have turned from a headwind into a tailwind as International tourist sales should see sequential improvement moving through the course of the year, which benefits both sales and margins," he said.

Macy's shares are outperforming the market this year. Its stock is up 37 percent year to date through Monday versus the S&P 500's 2 percent return.

— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.