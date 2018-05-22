Meet the most hated stocks in the market today: consumer staples

Just how contrarian are you? How to know when the onrushing herd has it right? When following Warren Buffett's credo to be greedy when others are fearful, where's the line between brave and foolhardy?

These are the self-directed questions of an investor today mulling Wall Street's most-hated trade: owning the classic American consumer-staples stocks.

Exactly how much does Wall Street hate the packaged-food and household-products group? Let's count the ways:

The shares of Campbell Soup, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive and Clorox are down between 17 and 30 percent year to date, compared with a slight gain for the S&P 500.

Aside from Kraft Heinz, those stocks currently carry buy ratings from one-third or fewer of the analysts who cover them versus a bit more than 50 percent buys among all large-cap stocks.

Goldman Sachs strategists calculate that hedge funds collectively have a bigger bet shorting the consumer-staples stocks than owning them.

An already disliked group got another kick Friday with Campbell Soup's lousy results accompanying the hasty departure of its CEO of seven years, Denise Morrison. She joins the former heads of Mondelez and General Mills in a gust of CEO turnover atop Big Food, a sign that the operating climate itself is forcing abrupt change.

While worse-positioned than most old-line food makers (heavily dependent on passe canned soup, and on condensed soup at that), Campbell is representative of the group's difficulties: fraying loyalty among younger consumers for older brands and processed foods, rising commodity costs with little pricing power, and stiffer competition from retailer-controlled private-label products.

Michael Ramlet, founder of the market-research firm Morning Consult, told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Monday that the Campbell's brand fell 22 positions in a consumer ranking among millennials compared with its standing with baby boomers and Generation X.