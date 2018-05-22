Michael Cohen's business partner, Evgeny Freidman, agrees to cooperate as part of plea deal: NYT

A business partner of President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

That cooperation by Evgeny Freidman could spell very bad news for Cohen, who is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York City.

The Times suggested that Freidman's cooperation "could be used as leverage to pressure Cohen to work with the special counsel," Robert Mueller, "examining Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election."

Freidman pleaded guilty Tuesday to evading taxes in court in Albany Court.

Freidman has managed taxi cabs for Cohen for years. At one point, Friedman was one of the largest operators of taxi medallions in New York City.

He was arrested last June on charges that he and another business partner stole more than $5 million in state surcharges that are imposed on taxi rides in New York City.

But the amount of taxes he pleaded guilty to evading was much less than that, just $50,000. Often in cases involving an agreement to cooperating with prosecutors, a defendant is allowed to plead guilty to a charge that is much less serious than the initial one lodged.

The criminal investigation of Cohen in New York, which was referred by Mueller to prosecutors there, is focused on his business dealings, as well as on a $130,000 payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels has said the money was in exchange for her agreeing not to speak to reporters about an affair she claims to have had with Trump in 2006.

The White House has denied Trump had an affair with Daniels. But Trump did reimburse Cohen for the payment to her, according to a recent financial disclosure filing.

