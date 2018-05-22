Oil prices sink in sudden move after unexpected surge in crude stockpiles

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday after weekly government data showed a sharp rise in U.S. crude stockpiles as both exports and refinery activity fell.

Futures were already under pressure after OPEC sources told Reuters that the 14-nation cartel would potentially scale back its deal to limit oil production at its June meeting.

U.S. commercial crude inventories surged by 5.8 million barrels in the week through May 18.That surprised the market, which was expecting a decline based on earlier industry data and a weekly poll of analysts by Reuters.

"That big print on the crude number pretty much sunk the rally for now," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

U.S. crude fell 60 cents at $71.60 a barrel by 12:04 p.m. ET (1604 GMT), down an additional 40 cents following the report's release. Brent crude futures were down 36 cents at $79.21 a barrel, rebounding from a brief slide after the EIA data.

U.S. crude oil exports dropped by more than 800,000 barrels a day last week to about 1.75 million barrels a day. Meanwhile, crude imports were up by 558,000 barrels and refiners produced less distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil.

Gasoline stockpile levels also surprised the market by jumping 1.9 million barrels a day, while distillate inventories fell slightly less than expected.

Gasoline futures were down 1.5 percent at $2.2362 per gallon following the data release.

Preliminary EIA data on Wednesday showed U.S. output roughly unchanged at just more than 10.7 million barrels a day.

Oil prices have gained nearly 20 percent so far this year, with Brent briefly rising above $80, driven primarily by coordinated supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners including Russia.

OPEC may decide to raise oil output as soon as June due to worries over Iranian and Venezuelan supply and after Washington raised concerns the oil rally was going too far, OPEC and oil industry sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.