Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock plunged more than 16 percent after the bell, after the burger chain missed on top and bottom lines in the first quarter. Red Robin reported EPS of 69 cents on $422 million in revenue versus the 76 cents on $427 million analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters. The company also says same store sales fall 0.9 percent year-over-year.

Shares of The Container Store lost more than 11 percent in extended trading. The specialty retailer reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $399,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier, according to the Associated Press. Prior to posting its financial results, The Container Store was trading up 8 percent after several days of steady gains.

Shares of Urban Outfitters spiked after the bell, before paring gains and falling nearly 3 percent. The clothing and lifestyle retailer, and parent company of such brands as Free People and Anthropologie, beat on earnings and revenue in the first quarter. Urban also reported a 10 percent increase in retail segment comparable sales and a 13 percent increase in wholesale comparable sales. Despite the loss, shares of the retailer are up 17.5 percent year-to-date.