Low oil price era is 'dead' as crisis-stricken Venezuela risks a supply shock, analyst says

The "lower for longer" oil price mantra is doomed, one oil analyst told CNBC Tuesday, amid heightened energy market fears of an imminent supply shock.

Prices in the oil market have been steadily rising since last year, with global benchmark Brent rising toward $80 a barrel Tuesday. An upswing in crude futures has largely been driven by OPEC-led production cuts and robust global demand. Yet, more recently, oil prices have rallied faster-than-expected due to elevated geopolitical tensions.

"I think the whole 'lower for longer' thesis is probably dead for a while," Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday.

"We're looking at such a big potential disruption on the horizon … So the risk that you could lose such a big volume of crude oil exports from the market is what is keeping prices ticking higher," she added.