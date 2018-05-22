Volcanic eruptions on Kilauea continue to scorch the Big Island

The Kilauea volcano that began erupting more than three weeks ago continues to spew lava, ash and toxic gas on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Massive lava flows have scorched everything in its path, forcing the evacuations of more than 2,000 residents and already destroying several homes. The National Guard, scientists and residents can only stand by and monitor the slow and devastating destruction.
Here are a few of the dramatic scenes unfolding in Hawaii:
Lava spills downhill in this image taken from a helicopter over Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift zone during ongoing eruptions on May 19, 2018.
A lone tree is scorched by erupting lava flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure on May 18, 2018, in Kapoho, Hawaii.
People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on May 15, 2018, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
An aerial view showing lava erupting from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision on May 13, 2018.
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano on May 20, 2018.
Lava flows near a house on the outskirts of Pahoa on May 19, 2018.
Lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure, near the Puna Geothermal Venture plant. The facility, currently shut down because of the volcanic activity, provides electricity to about 25 percent of the island.
Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on May 21, 2018, near Pahoa.
Lava flows at a new fissure as a local resident walks nearby after taking photos on May 12, 2018, in Pahoa.
Smoke and volcanic gases rise as lava cools in the Leilani Estates neighborhood, in the aftermath of eruptions and lava flows from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 11, 2018.
Journalists and Hawaii National Guard soldiers document a lava flow on Highway 137 southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, on May 20, 2018.
A young resident keeps an eye on lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure erupting and flowing near her home on Hawaii's Big Island on May 19, 2018, in Kapoho.