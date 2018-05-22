    Volcanic eruptions on Kilauea continue to scorch the Big Island

    Share

    ×

    Tourism

    Volcanic eruptions on Kilauea continue to scorch the Big Island

    Senior Airman John Linzmeier, of the Hawaii National Guard, walks away from a lava flow on Highway 137 southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, U.S., May 20, 2018.
    Terray Sylvester | Reuters

    The Kilauea volcano that began erupting more than three weeks ago continues to spew lava, ash and toxic gas on the Big Island of Hawaii.

    Massive lava flows have scorched everything in its path, forcing the evacuations of more than 2,000 residents and already destroying several homes. The National Guard, scientists and residents can only stand by and monitor the slow and devastating destruction.

    Here are a few of the dramatic scenes unfolding in Hawaii:

    • Lava flows

      Lava spills downhill in this image taken from a helicopter over Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift zone during ongoing eruptions on May 19, 2018.

      Lava flows downhill, in this image from a helicopter overflight of Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift zone, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, U.S., May 19, 2018.
      USGS | Reuters

    • Scorched land

      A lone tree is scorched by erupting lava flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure on May 18, 2018, in Kapoho, Hawaii.

      Lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 18, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii.
      Maria Tama | Getty Images

    • Tee time 

      People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on May 15, 2018, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

      People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii.
      Mario Tama | Getty Images

    • Open fissure

      An aerial view showing lava erupting from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision on May 13, 2018.

      Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, U.S., May 13, 2018.
      Terray Sylvester | Reuters

    • Lava flows into the ocean

      Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano on May 20, 2018.

      Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano on May 20th, 2018.
      Terray Sylvester | Reuters

    • Closing in on homes

      Lava flows near a house on the outskirts of Pahoa on May 19, 2018.

      Lava flows near a house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, U.S., May 19, 2018.
      Terray Sylvester | Reuters

    • Geothermal plant in Kilauea's path

      Lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure, near the Puna Geothermal Venture plant. The facility, currently shut down because of the volcanic activity, provides electricity to about 25 percent of the island.

      Lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure, near to the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) plant (TOP R), on Hawaii's Big Island on May 21, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The plant, currently shut down in the wake of encroaching volcanic activity, provides electricity to around 25 percent of the island.
      Mario Tama | Getty Images

    • Fire and water

      Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on May 21, 2018, near Pahoa.

      Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii's Big Island on May 21, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii.
      Getty Images

    • Lava trail

      Lava flows at a new fissure as a local resident walks nearby after taking photos on May 12, 2018, in Pahoa.

      Lava flows at a new fissure in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island as a local resident walks nearby after taking photos on May 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii.
      Mario Tama | Getty Images

    • Kilauea's destructive path from above 

      Smoke and volcanic gases rise as lava cools in the Leilani Estates neighborhood, in the aftermath of eruptions and lava flows from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 11, 2018.

      Smoke and volcanic gases rise as lava cools in the Leilani Estates neighborhood, in the aftermath of eruptions and lava flows from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 11, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii.
      Maria Tama | Getty Images

    • Wall of lava

      Journalists and Hawaii National Guard soldiers document a lava flow on Highway 137 southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, on May 20, 2018.

      Journalists and Hawaii National Guard soldiers document a lava flow on Highway 137 southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, U.S., May 20, 2018.
      Terray Sylvester | Reuters

    • Watching the flow

      A young resident keeps an eye on lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure erupting and flowing near her home on Hawaii's Big Island on May 19, 2018, in Kapoho.

      A young resident keeps an eye on lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure erupting and flowing near her home on Hawaii's Big Island on May 19, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii.
      Mario Tama | Getty Images

    more from Tourism