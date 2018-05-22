Volcanic eruptions on Kilauea continue to scorch the Big Island

The Kilauea volcano that began erupting more than three weeks ago continues to spew lava, ash and toxic gas on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Massive lava flows have scorched everything in its path, forcing the evacuations of more than 2,000 residents and already destroying several homes. The National Guard, scientists and residents can only stand by and monitor the slow and devastating destruction.

Here are a few of the dramatic scenes unfolding in Hawaii: