Americans face high gas prices, crowded roads this Memorial Day

If you plan to hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend, get ready to pay more at the pump.

Gas prices are poised to be the highest for the holiday weekend since 2014, according to travel organization AAA. Those prices averaged $2.93 nationally per gallon as of Tuesday, May 22.

"Gas prices are nearly 60 cents more expensive than last year and will likely jump a few more pennies heading into Memorial Day weekend," said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano. "As nearly 37 million Americans travel by car this weekend, motorists will find gas for $3 or more at 25 percent of all gas stations across the country."

Those costs are not likely to deter many travelers, Casselano said, many of whom booked their trips months in advance.

A record number of Americans — more than 41.5 million — are expected to take to the roads, tarmacs and water on the weekend that kicks off the official start of summer, according to research released by AAA earlier this month.

That is the highest number of travelers in more than 12 years and about a 5 percent increase from last year.