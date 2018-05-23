CNBC Announces Lineup for Inaugural Future of Work Event, “Talent@Work”

CNBC to Host Half-day Talent@Work Summit on Wednesday June 20th in NYC

Englewood Cliffs, N.J., May 23, 2018 – CNBC today announced the all-star lineup ahead of its inaugural event about the future of work, "Talent@Work," on Wednesday, June 20th in New York City.

Talent@Work, part of CNBC's new @Work series, aims to drive insightful conversation around the technological innovations, societal shifts and talent strategies that are driving future business success. The event will explore how CEOs, top Chief Human Resource Officers, and senior talent executives can balance the needs of the workforce – present and future – with the needs of the company.

Confirmed Talent@Work speakers include:

Wanda Bryant Hope – Johnson & Johnson Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

– Johnson & Johnson Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Joelle Emerson – Paradigm Strategy Inc. founder and CEO

– Paradigm Strategy Inc. founder and CEO Chieh Huang – Boxed co-founder and CEO

– Boxed co-founder and CEO Ellen Kullman – Paradigm for Parity co-chair; former DuPont Chairman & CEO

– Paradigm for Parity co-chair; former DuPont Chairman & CEO Bo Young Lee – Uber Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

– Uber Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Joey Levin – IAC CEO

– IAC CEO Iba Masood – TARA.AI co-founder and CEO

– TARA.AI co-founder and CEO Frida Polli – pymetrics co-founder and CEO

– pymetrics co-founder and CEO Ryan Roslansky – LinkedIn Senior Vice President, Product

@Work, a new three-part event series from CNBC, is designed to give leaders across disciplines the tools they need to navigate the rapidly accelerating pace of change driven by the growth of automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Talent@Work will serve as the first of three half-day @Work summits in 2018, each addressing specific aspects of key workplace changes impacting companies today and tomorrow. The later summits will focus on IT and technology management at "Productivity@Work" (October 30, 2018 in NYC) and the transformation of corporate finance at "Capital@Work" (December 3, 2018 in San Francisco), with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The @Work series will be hosted by CNBC anchors and reporters, and the on-stage conversations will be amplified by coverage on CNBC broadcast and digital properties, including a digital special report available at: cnbc.com/work.

Event sponsors to-date include PwC, Workday, and ZipRecruiter.

To view the event agenda / to learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/16/cnbc-at-work.html.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Dauble

CNBC

t: 201.735.4721

m: 201.615.2787

e: jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com

Emma Martin

CNBC

t: 201.735.4713

m: 551.275.6221

e: emma.martin@nbcuni.com

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 52 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.