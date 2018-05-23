Cramer's lightning round: I don't have a thesis for Blue Apron, so don't buy   

Blue Apron: "Look, the stock has bottomed, but you know what? I've got to have a thesis to own something. I don't have a thesis. Don't buy. Keep trimming on the way up [if you own it]."

Sirius XM Holdings: "Hold it. Now, who has been consistently behind this stock ever since $4? Was it Mr. Magoo? No, it was me. I'm not backing away."

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.: "You know what? I have to say this: don't buy. It's had a nice comeback. I think the bottom's been reached. But that doesn't make me want to pull the trigger."

Iqiyi: "Oh, man. You know, when it comes to China, what do we like? We like Baidu, we like Alibaba and we like Baozun and that is it."

Shopify: "Oh, boy. Everyone decided that this Adobe acquisition of Magento killed Shopify. I think Shopify is not that easily killed. I actually think you can continue to own this stock."

Incyte: "I've got to tell you, I shouldn't be allowed to opine on it. I thought that that new drug that they had was going to be a winner. The stock keeps going down. I think it's an inexpensive stock because it's got great products, but no one believes me, so I've got to tell you, I'm not the call."

Etrade Financial Corp.: "They are in the sweet spot. You've got to be a buyer. That's the right time for this stock."