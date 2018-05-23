Fed President Neel Kashkari to discuss the economy, energy at Williston conference

Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari will speak on the state of the economy, trade and labor markets before the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismark, North Dakota on Wednesday.

Kashkari's comments come as investors prepare for the latest meeting minutes from the Fed's policymaking committee. Currently a non-voting Fed member, Kashkari has historically been dovish when considering hikes to the federal funds rate.

The minutes — which are expected at 2 p.m. ET — are expected to show the Federal Open Market Committee on track to raise rates in June in an effort to stay ahead of creeping inflation.

Minutes from their previous meeting showed that "all participants" expected both the economy to strengthen and inflation to rise "in coming months," citing strong spending patterns and a consistently tight labor market.

[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]