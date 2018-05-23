    ×

    How to share your location with loved ones so they know you're safe

    • You can use your phone to share your location with anyone momentarily or indefinitely, depending on the tool you use.
    • The best tools are Google Maps, iMessage and Facebook.

    If you're in a new city on a business trip, riding in the back of an Uber or stuck in traffic, you can share your location with loved ones and colleagues so they know where you are and that you're OK.

    I use these tools to avoid the "text me when you get home," conversation we often have. When I share my location, my friends and family know I've made it home after a long drive. Also, I'm in full control, so I can turn off the sharing whenever I want.

    There are lots of options for doing this, including using Google Maps, Facebook Messenger and Apple iMessage.

    Here's how to do it with each of those.

    How to share your location with Google Maps

    CNBC Tech: Google Maps
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    • Open Google Maps on your phone.
    • Tap the menu button on the top-left of the screen.
    • Tap "Location Sharing."
    • Choose how long you want to share for.
    • Choose who you want to share with.
    • Confirm that you'd like to share your location.
    • Send the message.

    How to share your location with Facebook Messenger

    CNBC Tech: Facebook Location
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    • Open Facebook Messenger on your phone.
    • Start a conversation with the person or people you want to share with.
    • Tap the + button on the left-side of the screen.
    • Choose Location
    • Tap "Share location for 60 minutes"

    How to share your location with iMessage

    CNBC Tech: Apple iMessage
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    • Open iMessage on your iPhone or iPad.
    • Start a conversation with the person or people you want to share your location with.
    • Tap the "i" button on the top-right of the screen.
    • Choose "Share my location"
    • Choose to share for an hour, until the end of the day or indefinitely.

    What they'll see

    Google

    For each of these, the other person (or people) will receive a link or a map that shows exactly where you are. If you're in a place you shouldn't be — maybe lost in a city — they'll know that. If you're in traffic and are running late, they'll be able to see that, too.

