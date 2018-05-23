The political network backed by conservative billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch have unveiled a six-figure advertisement onslaught targeting both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in several states for their support of a $1.3 trillion spending bill President Donald Trump signed into law earlier this year.

Americans for Prosperity unleashed a bevy of ads on Thursday through digital, mail and print platforms, calling out lawmakers who voted for the spending bill in March – and calling on voters to hold their representatives accountable as Election Day nears.

"The $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress in March showed a complete disregard for fiscal responsibility," the group's spokesman, Bill Riggs, said in a statement. "Both parties are responsible for putting the country on an unsustainable fiscal path, which is why AFP is committed to holding both parties accountable."

The campaign targets 17 lawmakers: 10 Republicans and seven Democrats. The GOP is fighting to hold onto its majority in the House and Senate this fall.

The Democrats listed include Rep. Beto O'Rourke, of Texas, who is trying to flip Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's seat. The other Democrats listed are Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Florida; Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida; Pete Visclosky of Indiana; Henry Cuellar of Texas; and Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania.