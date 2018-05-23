Read the tweets that got these people blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump

A lawyer for the institute said she knows of several hundred people, at least, who have been blocked by Trump on Twitter, but the actual number of blocked accounts is likely much higher.

Below are the people who sued Trump over their being blocked, and the tweets that landed them in the president's crosshairs.

Rebecca Buckwalter, Washington-based writer and political consultant

Philip Cohen, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland

Holly Figueroa O'Reilly, political organizer and former singer-songwriter from Seattle

Eugene Gu, resident in general surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the CEO of the Ganogen Research Institute

Brandon Neely, a police officer in Tomball, Texas

Joseph Papp, former professional road cyclist, now an anti-doping advocate and author

Nicholas Pappas, comic and writer from New York City

The White House had no comment on the loss in the case. The Justice Department, which represented the president in the case said it was considering its next steps. An appeal is possible.

Trump did not talk about the case Wednesday on Twitter. But it's possible, given his history of teeing off on opponents, that he will say something about it in the future.