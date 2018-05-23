Target shares sink as earnings fall short, sales hurt by spring weather

Shares of Target sank on Wednesday as the retailer reported first-quarter earnings that missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line, which it blamed on poor spring weather.

Target shares were down nearly 7 percent in premarket trading.

The Minneapolis-based retailer reported net income of $718 million, or $1.34 a share. On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.32 a share, below expectations of $1.39 a share.

It reported revenue of $16.56 billion, below expectations of $16.58 billion.

"Strong sales growth in our home, essentials and food & beverage categories offset the impact of delayed sales in temperature-sensitive categories, which accelerated rapidly in recent weeks as weather improved across the country," said CEO Brian Cornell in a statement.

Here's is how Target did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Target has been forging ahead with a plan to reinvest more than $7 billion back into the company through 2020. The money is largely being spent on opening smaller-format stores, redesigning existing locations, rolling out more private-label brands, and upgrading Target's mobile app, Cartwheel.

Target's remodeled stores are beginning to feature more fresh food, produce, and prepared options for shoppers in a hurry.

This past quarter, Target completed 56 remodels and opened 7 new stores, it said on Wednesday. It also launched its temporary partnership with boot and apparel brand Hunter.

Target has also been focusing on fulfillment and boosting its delivery service. As part of these efforts, it acquired delivery service Shipt for $550 million. Target said this quarter it rolled out same-day delivery to more than 700 stores.

Its rivals are now making similar investments in technology, including Kroger's recent announcement it is partnering with British online grocer Ocado.

