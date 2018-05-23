Trump calls the special counsel's probe a 'witch hunt,' but his links to Russia go back a long time

The special counsel's investigation into Russia's interference in America's 2016 presidential election has passed the one-year mark. President Donald Trump insists that's enough.

Trump calls it "a witch hunt." When a new report revealed that Robert Mueller was also examining alleged offers by Middle Eastern countries to help the Trump campaign, the president said that was only because the Russia probe came up empty.

Those arguments, and the passage of time, have chipped away at public support. A majority of Americans want Mueller to keep investigating — but a smaller majority than just two months ago.

Trump remains behind his last line of defense: Nobody has shown he conspired with Russia in 2016. Nobody knows whether Mueller ultimately will.

Mueller has, however, accumulated guilty pleas and cooperation from Trump's former national security advisor, deputy campaign chief and campaign foreign policy advisor. And evidence on public display already paints the jarring picture of an American president who has embraced Russian money and favors while maintaining rhetoric and policies that benefit Russia and undercut his own country's national security officials.

The pattern begins long before Trump became a presidential candidate.

His partners in the Trump Soho project in New York, announced in 2006, included a former official of the Soviet Union and a Russian who confessed to felony fraud involving organized crime.

Son Donald Trump Jr. said two years later that money was "pouring in from Russia" for "high-end product."

The same year, a Russian oligarch paid Trump $95 million for a Florida mansion the elder Trump bought in 2004 for less than half that price.

Showcasing a family golf course in 2013, son Eric Trump told a journalist that Russian financiers provided what American banks would not. (The younger Trump later denied saying so.)

The elder Trump openly courted Russian President Vladimir Putin while staging a beauty pageant in Moscow. With help from the same organized-crime-linked felon who collaborated on Trump Soho, Trump sought to develop real estate in the Russian capital while seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

For his campaign, Trump tapped advisors with questionable ties to Moscow.

He made Paul Manafort his campaign chief. A Trump Tower resident since 2006, Manafort had received tens of millions of dollars from Putin allies in Ukraine.

He made Michael Flynn his national security advisor. In November 2015, Flynn got $45,000 from a Russian propaganda arm to attend a dinner with Putin.

He picked as foreign policy advisers Carter Page — identified years earlier by U.S. officials as a potential Russian spy – and a little-known 30-year-old named George Papadopoulos.