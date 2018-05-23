Oil may be headed to $80 next, says drilling pioneer Harold Hamm

Oil prices still have room to run after rallying to 3½-year highs this year, according to drilling pioneer Harold Hamm.

The Continental Resources chairman and CEO on Wednesday said benchmark U.S. crude prices could still rise by about $10 from current levels near $72 a barrel.

"We're not looking at $100 oil in the future, or probably $90 oil, but it certainly could be in the mid-$70s and low $80s," he told CNBC in an interview on the sidelines of the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Continental, one of the so-called frackers that pioneered drilling in North Dakota's Bakken shale fields, is getting an extra boost from higher prices. According to Hamm, the company did not hedge its production. Hedging, or locking in a price with buyers for future oil deliveries, protects drillers against price drops, but the practice can also leave money on the table if the cost of crude rises significantly.

Shares of Continental are up 60 percent over the last 12 months, and 26 percent this year. Meanwhile, the XOP, a closely-followed fund that tracks oil and gas exploration and production stocks, is up nearly 22 percent over the last year and almost 16 percent year to date.