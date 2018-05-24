    ×

    Deutsche Bank shareholders are ramping up the pressure on the firm's chairman and CEO

    Workers sweep leaves outside Deutsche Bank offices.
    Luke MacGregor | Reuters
    Workers sweep leaves outside Deutsche Bank offices.

    Deutsche Bank's investors are fed up.

    The lender's share price is tumbling, revenues are declining and that despite many big U.S. banks posting record profits.

    Germany's biggest bank which, not long ago, wanted to be among the five biggest investment banks in the world, needs some stronger medication to turn around its fortunes, according to some investors.

    Deutsche Bank's Chairman Paul Achleitner, who has presided over countless strategy changes and has picked as much as four chief execs in his six years at the helm, faces a vote of no confidence at an AGM (annual general meeting) Thursday.

    More and more influential investors like U.K.-based Hermes are joining the chorus of criticism over the latest management changes and countless strategy upheavals.

    He'll most likely not be voted out as the big shareholders, like Qatar's royal family, China's HNA and private-equity firm Cerberus Capital are still supporting him. But the big question is how big will the protest vote be. Former co-CEO Anshu Jain got a protest vote of 39 percent at the bank's AGM in 2015 and left the company only some weeks later.

    Deutsche Bank needs a change of strategy, needs more clarity on costs: Pro   

    Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank is expected to announce more details on its latest strategy change Thursday.

    Christian Sewing, the bank's new CEO, plans to concentrate more on Europe and boost the retail side of the bank while hoping to slash costs at the company in a credible way.

    "The bank is miserable at cost management and implementation," a source close to Deutsche Bank's management told CNBC, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the situation.

    "Strategies always sounded good but there was no clear commitment to also enact changes," the source added.

    Sewing has to now show that he is different for his predecessors. "It's a make or break time for the bank." one senior manager at the bank, who also wanted to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the situation, told CNBC.

    Right after his nomination and a presentation of the new company strategy, investors were disappointed about a lack of details. How many jobs will go, where will they go and how much will it cost? These are the main questions investors want to know when it comes to cost-cutting at the bank.

    Another perhaps even more important question is the one about its dwindling revenues.

    The scenario of a break-up or a merger with another bank, which for many years always sounded as a good but unrealistic idea, seems to be gaining more traction. Still it's only an idea, but the likes of Cerberus who has a stake in Deutsche and in Commerzbank, seem to be putting their money on it.

    Deutsche Bank's shares have tumbled 32 percent so far this year. That compares to a drop of nearly 5 percent for the wider Euro Stoxx 600 banking index.

