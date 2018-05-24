Deutsche Bank shareholders are ramping up the pressure on the firm's chairman and CEO

Deutsche Bank's investors are fed up.
The lender's share price is tumbling, revenues are declining and that despite many big U.S. banks posting record profits.
Germany's biggest bank which, not long ago, wanted to be among the five biggest investment banks in the world, needs some stronger medication to turn around its fortunes, according to some investors.
Deutsche Bank's Chairman Paul Achleitner, who has presided over countless strategy changes and has picked as much as four chief execs in his six years at the helm, faces a vote of no confidence at an AGM (annual general meeting) Thursday.
More and more influential investors like U.K.-based Hermes are joining the chorus of criticism over the latest management changes and countless strategy upheavals.
He'll most likely not be voted out as the big shareholders, like Qatar's royal family, China's HNA and private-equity firm Cerberus Capital are still supporting him. But the big question is how big will the protest vote be. Former co-CEO Anshu Jain got a protest vote of 39 percent at the bank's AGM in 2015 and left the company only some weeks later.