Deutsche Bank shareholders are ramping up the pressure on the firm's chairman and CEO

Deutsche Bank needs a change of strategy, needs more clarity on costs: Pro 8:56 AM ET Thu, 3 May 2018 | 03:56

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank is expected to announce more details on its latest strategy change Thursday.

Christian Sewing, the bank's new CEO, plans to concentrate more on Europe and boost the retail side of the bank while hoping to slash costs at the company in a credible way.

"The bank is miserable at cost management and implementation," a source close to Deutsche Bank's management told CNBC, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the situation.



"Strategies always sounded good but there was no clear commitment to also enact changes," the source added.

Sewing has to now show that he is different for his predecessors. "It's a make or break time for the bank." one senior manager at the bank, who also wanted to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the situation, told CNBC.

Right after his nomination and a presentation of the new company strategy, investors were disappointed about a lack of details. How many jobs will go, where will they go and how much will it cost? These are the main questions investors want to know when it comes to cost-cutting at the bank.

Another perhaps even more important question is the one about its dwindling revenues.

The scenario of a break-up or a merger with another bank, which for many years always sounded as a good but unrealistic idea, seems to be gaining more traction. Still it's only an idea, but the likes of Cerberus who has a stake in Deutsche and in Commerzbank, seem to be putting their money on it.

Deutsche Bank's shares have tumbled 32 percent so far this year. That compares to a drop of nearly 5 percent for the wider Euro Stoxx 600 banking index.