U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open Thursday morning, as investors monitored a fresh batch of corporate earnings and economic data.

At around 4:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 4 points, indicating a slightly downbeat implied open. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures pointed to a flat start to the session for their respective markets.

The moves in pre-market trade come at a time of worsening friction between the United States and China amid ongoing trade talks. President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that negotiations between Washington and Beijing would need to have "a different structure" in order for both sides to find common ground and avert a global trade war.

U.S. stocks finished slightly higher on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve announced it would be comfortable letting inflation temporarily run above its target. The Dow Jones industrial average added more than 50 points at the close, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes also notching modest gains.

In data, existing home sales data for April are due to be published at around 10 a.m. ET, followed closely by the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey for May.

On the corporate front, Medtronic, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Best Buy are among some of the major companies scheduled to release their latest figures shortly before the opening bell on Thursday. Autodesk, Gap and Splunk are set to report their earnings after the trading session.