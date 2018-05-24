Gap shares tumble on earnings miss

Gap Inc. on Thursday reported revenue that outpaced analysts' estimates for the first quarter but earnings that fell short of expectations, thanks to a further slump of the namesake Gap brand.

Its shares tanked as much as 11 percent in after-hours trading on the news, having ended the day up more than 3 percent.

"Despite the pressures we faced in the first quarter, we are affirming our full-year guidance, reflecting our confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the business as well as the benefits of executing against our balanced growth strategy," Gap CFO Teri List-Stoll said in a statement.

Net income was $164 million, or 42 cents a share, in the period ended May 5, compared with $143 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding one-time items, the retailer earned 42 cents a share, 4 cents lower than what analysts were expecting, based on a survey by Thomson Reuters.

Total sales climbed to $3.8 billion from $3.4 billion a year ago, surpassing a forecast by analysts of $3.6 billion.

Overall same-store sales — a key metric used by analysts to monitor retailers — rose 1 percent, while the Street was expecting an increase of about 1.7 percent, according to a Thomson Reuters survey.

Gap is still expecting to earn between $2.55 to $2.70 per share in 2018.

As of Thursday's market close, Gap shares have climbed nearly 50 percent, to above $33 apiece, from a year ago.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.