Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tells an NBA player how he's improving social media for sports fans

Twitter is improving the social experience for sports fan, CEO Jack Dorsey said, and it's apparently got more changes in store.

Twitter will start suggesting accounts or tags related a user's expressed interests, Dorsey told Dallas Mavericks player Harrison Barnes in an interview for sports news site The Players' Tribune.

Twitter could also suggest relevant, less-obvious accounts based on the popular players or coaches you're already following.

"My favorite example of this was [Barnes'] old team, the [Golden State] Warriors. Draymond Green's mother is on Twitter. She makes the game a lot more entertaining because she's tweeting during the game," Dorsey said. "If we actually bias towards interest, and we make it easier to follow interests and events, then we can introduce you to those magical accounts right away."

Searching for or tweeting about an NBA team, for example, would launch a Twitter Moment at the top of your feed.

"[Twitter] can provide you insights that you didn't see if you're at the game or you're watching on television that other commentators might see. It can make things more entertaining. And in the past, we haven't had really cohesive experiences around watching a game with Twitter," Dorsey said.

Twitter has been investing in deals to live stream certain professional games on the site. Former Twitter executive Anthony Noto was previously in the top brass of the National Football League.

Read the full interview at The Players' Tribune.