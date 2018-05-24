South Korean President Moon Jae In released a statement on the surprise news Thursday night that U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon quickly convened a meeting with aides so they could "figure out what President Trump's intention is and the exact meaning of it," according to a Moon spokesman quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea's Blue House released the statement below in the early morning hours Friday, local time: