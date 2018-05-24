Steve Cohen's Point72 is aggressively expanding in Asia.
The firm, which has more than 1,250 employees globally and $12 billion in assets under management, recently opened a larger office in Hong Kong, which can accommodate more than 160 employees — an increase from about 60 employees at the end of 2015. It has recently expanded its Singapore and Tokyo offices, too.
This year, Point72 raised $3 billion from outside investors. The firm had been barred from accepting outside money in the wake of a settlement Cohen made in 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CNBC visited the firm's new digs in Hong Kong, which is outfitted with a pool-table in its pantry, and includes free snacks, a massage room, air-quality monitoring and — similar to other Point72 offices — is decked out with Steve Cohen's personal art collection.