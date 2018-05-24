Congress reacts to Trump canceling North Korea summit: '100% the right decision'

Members of Congress tentatively approved of President Donald Trump's move Thursday to cancel his planned summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un — but questioned where the president will go from here.

Some Republican lawmakers saw the meeting as potentially treacherous or doomed to fail and expressed suspicion about Kim's intentions for coming to the table.

Trump had planned to push North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs during the summit. Certain members of Congress urged Trump not to give up on those efforts to seek peace with Pyongyang now.

Some Democrats, however, worried about whether Trump had a plan moving forward, and warned him not to go back to the aggressive rhetoric he employed toward North Korea at times last year.