US Treasurys mixed as investors await economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Thursday, as investors awaited the release of fresh economic data and Treasury auctions.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 3.0063 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.1688 percent.

On the data front, existing home sales data for April is due to be published at around 10 a.m. ET, followed closely by the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey for May.



In auctions, the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $30 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.



Meanwhile, oil prices slipped amid expectations that OPEC producers would step up production in the face of supply concerns from both Venezuela and Iran.



Brent crude traded at $79.43 on Thursday morning, down 0.45 percent, while U.S. WTI stood at $71.56, around 0.4 percent lower.