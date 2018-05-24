Victoria's Secret might be 'broken' as L Brands slashes its outlook, shares tumble

Victoria's Secret is looking broken, according on one analyst, following the lingerie retailer's parent company L Brands' latest earnings report that gave a bleak look toward the future.

L Brands shares were falling more than 5 percent in premarket trading Thursday on the heels of the earnings report, where the company, which also owns Bath & Body Works, slashed its full-year profit outlook.

"The release ... sheds light on just how promotional the biz was, with merchandise margin down significantly," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said in a note to clients. He added that L Brands' "rock" in Bath & Body Works "over the past few years is starting to destabilize."

For fiscal 2018, L Brands now expects earnings per share to fall within a range of $2.70 and $3, down from a prior range of $2.95 to $3.25.

Industry experts increasingly fear the company remains highly exposed to those U.S. malls suffering from weaker foot traffic, and there aren't any major square-footage cuts in the works. L Brands is meanwhile adding even more stores under the Bath & Body Works chain, including its offshoot for candles, White Barn.

L Brands, through Victoria's Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza and Henri Bendel, has a little more than 3,000 company-owned stores spread across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China.

"The dark store environment, the conspicuous sexuality of the offer, and the brash marketing are increasingly out of step with what modern consumers want," GlobalData Retail Managing Director Neil Saunders said about Victoria's Secret.

Stealing share from the age-old lingerie player are more millennial-focused brands, like American Eagle's Aerie division, Adore Me and ThirdLove, pushing trendy lace bralettes and comfortable pieces more aggressively than push-up bras. Amazon has been making a bigger bet on the business, too, in partnering with Calvin Klein. Victoria's Secret's racy ad campaigns also don't sit well with some women in light of a new #MeToo movement.

"Niche players may only have a small share compared to Victoria's Secret, but their innovative approaches mean they are nibbling away at its market share," Saunders said.

L Brands shares have fallen more than 40 percent, to trade around $34.05, so far this year. The retailer has a market capitalization of roughly $9.5 billion.

