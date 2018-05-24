Watch: Trump awards medal of honor to SEAL Team Six member

[The stream is set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is slated to award the military's highest honor on Thursday to a former member of the Navy's SEAL Team Six.

Trump will award the Medal of Honor to retired Master Chief Petty Officer Britt Slabinski for leading an attempted rescue mission in Afghanistan in 2002, according to the Navy.

Slabinski, a special warfare operator, was leading a reconnaissance mission to the top of the Takur Ghar mountain on March 4, 2002 when his insertion helicopter was attacked by rocket-propelled grenade fire. Petty Officer Neil Roberts fell out of the helicopter and onto the mountaintop before the aircraft crash-landed lower in a valley.

Slabinski made the decision to lead the remainder of his team up the mountain to rescue Roberts, who had fallen into area dense with enemies. For more than 14 hours, Slabinski and his team defended their position and fought against enemies until the mountaintop was secured and the team could be extracted, the Navy said.

The award from Trump on Thursday will make Slabinksi the 12th recipient of the Medal of Honor for bravery displayed in battle in Afghanistan, the Navy said.

SEAL Team Six is best known for killing Osama bin Laden, a leader of terrorist group al Qaeda, in 2011.