Several people injured after explosion at Ontario restaurant

Multiple people are being treated for injuries following a reported explosion at a restaurant in Ontario, Canada.

Fifteen patients were transported from the scene of incident, a police source told CNBC. Three people were taken to trauma centers.

The three people taken to trauma centers have "critical blast injuries," according to a twitter post from Peel Paramedics.

The incident took place at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, according to the Peel Paramedics.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion, but the police source told CNBC tha there was no indication of a terrorism link at this time.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. local time, and police blocked off the area.