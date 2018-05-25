A record number of people will take a cruise this year and Celebrity is making a $1 billion bet

The Celebrity Edge is the latest cruise ship to join Celebrity's fleet. The $1 billion ship is kick-starting the company's first class of new ships in six years. Its newest feature is a 22,000 square foot spa that claims to be an experience like no other. 'The Spa' is infused with natural elements, inspired by a concept called SEA—Sea, Earth, and Air. It also features a beauty salon, fitness gym, and wellness program with over 124 treatments.

According to Cruise Lines International Association, demand for cruising has increased 20.5% in the last five years, and that number is only increasing. 27.2 million passengers are expected to cruise in 2018, compared to 25.8 million in 2018.

The Celebrity Edge will make its first sailing in December 2018.