Fiat Chrysler is warning the owners of approximately 4.8 million vehicles to stop using the cruise control immediately due a potential defect that could leave the driver unable to cancel cruise control during certain circumstances.



The recall is one of the largest ever issued in the U.S.



It covers 14 Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge models built between 2014 and 2018.



The automaker says it knows of no accidents, injuries or fatalities caused by the defect.

In premarket trading Friday, Fiat Chrysler shares fell about 3 percent.



The warning to stop using cruise control comes as more than 36 million people get ready to hit the road for the long holiday weekend. Many are likely to be in Fiat Chrysler models covered by the warning and recall.



Fiat Chrysler says if drivers are unable to cancel cruise control, they can eventually stop the vehicle by shifting it into neutral and braking. Once the vehicle has stopped, drivers must put it in park in order to cancel the cruise-control engagement.



The automaker is planning to fix the defect with a software update. FCA says it will soon start notifying owners when they should bring their vehicles into dealerships for the repair.

The following models are included in the recall: