Why you're suddenly getting lots of emails from sites you haven't visited in years

You might have noticed that your inbox is suddenly being bombarded by messages from apps and services you haven't used in years.

You're not alone, that's my Gmail inbox above.

There's a reason you're receiving them now: Europe's General Data Protection Regulation went into effect Friday, which means companies and services are now alerting you to how they meet the new privacy guidelines.

The GDPR guidelines are long and complicated, but the gist is that the protections give you more control over the data companies store on you and how the information can be used. In advance of the new rules, you've been getting flooded with emails explaining updates that comply with GDPR.