    ×

    Trading Nation

    A specialty retailer up 118% in one year could have more room to run after earnings

    Specialty retail is on a tear, and Lululemon is no exception. Here’s how to play it
    Lululemon shares are up 118% in one year and could have more room to run after earnings   

    Athleisure manufacturer Lululemon reports quarterly earnings next Thursday, and the options market is implying a relatively tame move on earnings after a mammoth run in recent months.

    Shares of Lululemon, up 118 percent in one year and 35 percent in 2018, is among a number of specialty retailers on a tear this year. Shares of Ralph Lauren, Tiffany and Urban Outfitters have gained a respective 30 percent, 21 percent and 20 percent n 2018.

    Stacey Gilbert, head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" Lululemon is expecting a relatively small move on earnings this quarter. Gilbert explains.

    • Options are pricing in a move of around 8 percent in either direction around earnings, a touch below what the stock has realized over the past eight quarters, though in line with what it's done over the past four quarters.

    • Given the 35 percent rise this year, Susquehanna prefers buying call options rather than the stock outright.

    • Susquehanna carries a positive rating on Lululemon shares, and the firm sees the momentum continuing.

    Disclosure: Susquehanna is a market maker in Lululemon.

    Bottom line: Shares of Lululemon are expected to see a move of around 8 percent following its earnings report next week, according to Gilbert.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    URBN
    ---
    TIF
    ---
    RL
    ---
    LULU
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...