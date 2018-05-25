The physical "Made in America" label has become less common to spot, but everything from automobiles and airplanes to washboards and whistles are still made in U.S. factories.

Many of these facilities welcome visitors on scheduled behind-the-scenes tours to see how products get made. As a nice bonus, free samples are often part of the adventure.

Curious about cars? You can watch workers build Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Alabama, Subarus in Indiana and Toyotas in Kentucky, or take a self-guided Ford Rouge Factory Tour in Dearborn, Michigan.

Bullish on beer? All manner of independent craft beer breweries offer tours, as does Anchor Brewing in San Francisco (Adults: $25; pint glass and free samples included) and Anheuser-Busch in Fort Collins, CO. (Free; sample included)

CNBC recently selected more than a dozen other factory tours to consider adding to the summer travel schedule.