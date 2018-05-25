South Africa's ailing state-owned firms set to invest billions in dramatic reform program

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that some of the country's largest public companies will return billions to the economy, potentially reviving industries that are renowned for their financial troubles.

In a major speech this week, the country's president claimed that they are expected to invest a total of 420 billion South African rand ($33.7 billion) over the next five years. He said that after "several meetings with the CEOs of some of this country's larger state owned companies ... they have given us an indication of their investment plans over the coming years."

"They have informed us that over the next five years, they expect to invest a total of 420 billion (South African rand) into the South African economy," he said Thursday in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa added that his government was "seeking investment that expands the industrial capacity of our economy," as well as creating jobs to help address South Africa's rampant unemployment.

"Investment in itself is not a guarantor of growth, nor of job creation," he warned. "But without investment, neither of these will be possible."