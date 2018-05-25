Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million

Rover, a site for booking pet sitters and dog walkers, has raised $125 million in a new round of equity funding led by T. Rowe Price, the companies announced on Thursday. Rover also attained a $30 million credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank. In the U.S. pet care market, Rover primarily competes with the dog-walking app Wag, which is backed by SoftBank.

Honor has raised $50 million in a series C round led by Naspers Ventures to expand its network of home-care providers for seniors. Honor aims to help older adults live at home in good health and comfort as long as they possibly can. Honor has raised a total of $115 million from investors including Thrive Capital, 8VC, Andreessen Horowitz and Syno Capital.