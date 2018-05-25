Futures point to higher open after Trump scraps key North Korea summit

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open Friday morning, amid improving market sentiment after President Donald Trump called off a key summit with North Korea.



At around 4:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 62 points, indicating an implied open of around 41 points higher. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures pointed to a flat-to-positive start to the session for both of their respective markets.



The moves in pre-market trade followed Trump's abrupt decision to scrap a landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The meeting would have been the first face-to-face encounter between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean premier.



In response, Pyongyang's vice foreign minister said the country still hoped for a "Trump formula," before adding the Asian state would remain open to resolving long-standing issues with the world's largest economy. This helped market sentiment to recover Friday morning with European stocks posting solid gains.



U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday on the news of the canceled summit in Singapore. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75 points to finish at 24,811.76 by the closing bell, well off a 280-point drop immediately after Trump's statement.



On the data front, durable goods data for April are scheduled to be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment data for May expected to follow later in the session.



On the earnings front, Foot Locker is due to release its latest figures before the opening bell on Friday morning.