In data, durable goods data for April are scheduled to be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment data for May expected to follow later in the session.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped Friday as OPEC and Russia mulled over the prospect of easing production cuts in order to offset crude supply disruptions in Venezuela — as well as an expected drop in Iranian exports.

Global benchmark Brent crude traded at $78.07 on Friday morning, down 0.9 percent, while U.S. WTI stood at $70.25, off by over 0.6 percent.