Watch: Trump addresses US Naval Academy graduates

President Donald Trump is set to address this year's graduates of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, Friday morning. This is the first time he will speak at the academy's ceremony.

Trump is expected to discuss his efforts to boost federal defense funding in his speech to the 1,042 new ensigns and second lieutenants.

Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he is "looking forward to being with some of the greatest people on earth!"