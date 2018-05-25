Silicon Valley investors explain why they're scared of China

Silicon Valley investors are worried that China's tech sector will eat their lunch.

The idea came up at a Bay Area debate earlier this week when Sequoia Capital venture partner Mike Vernal posited that China will soon overtake the US in areas like artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.

"The Chinese government and the Chinese tech leaders are marching in lock-step towards innovation," he said on stage at an event hosted by The Churchill Club. "So I think there's a real risk that in three to five years' time, we wake up and realize that China is far ahead of the US and Silicon Valley."

The four other investors on stage — David Cowan From Bessemer, Sarah Guo from Greylock, Nicole Quinn from Lightspeed, and Tomasz Tunguz from Redpoint — largely agreed with Vernal's prediction.

In China, the government is eager to clear hurdles for self-driving cars, data sharing, or factory automation, while startups in the US get caught up in regulation, Vernal said.

Not only is the Chinese government more aligned with the country's tech sector, but startups there have access to much larger data sets to train their AI algorithms, due to both the size of the population and fewer concerns or regulations around privacy, added Tunguz.

Each investor had to present two technology trends that they thought would take off in three to five years and this was one of Vernal's pitches: