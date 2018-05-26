I tried to live off of Amazon Prime for a week — here's what I learned

It turns out Amazon Prime is not as convenient as everyone thinks 5 Hours Ago | 04:01

Amazon recently raised the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119 per year, effective May 11. Prime offers a lot: free two-day delivery, grocery delivery, on-demand music and TV shows and a store that lets you purchase almost anything you can think of.

So I decided to do a test: Is it possible to buy everything I needed to survive for one week using only Amazon Prime?

I thought it would be super easy.

My plan was to order my food and clothing from Amazon and use only Amazon's TV and music services for entertainment. If something broke around the house, or if I needed anything at all, I'd first have to get it through Amazon.

It turns out that living only with Amazon Prime, while possible, is way harder than I imagined.