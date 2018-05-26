Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kick-off to summer. So what better way to celebrate than with a glass of wine that won't break the bank?

Food & Wine Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle shared his picks for the summer season with CNBC's "On the Money." So whether you're a fan of red, white or something in between, Isle has a budget friendly pick for you.

Light and white

2017 Santo Assyrtiko Santorini ($15)

If you're a fan of crisp white wines, Isle says this is a perfect summer choice.

The wine grape variety in this bottle is indigenous to the Greek island Santorini, and Isle says it has the lightness of a Pinot Grigio.

"It's kind of got the citrus-ness of a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, and at the same time it doesn't have that grassy kind of peppery aspect," the wine editor told CNBC.

So take a sip of this, and Isle said it can make you think of all the beautiful white washed buildings on Santorini that overlook the Aegean Sea.