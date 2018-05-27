The chairman of a Chinese bank was found dead in his office on Saturday with slits on both his wrists, South China Morning Post reported, citing one state media outlet.

The deceased man, Yin Jinbao, was chairman of Tianjin Rural Commercial Bank since 2017, according to SCMP, which cited a report by Jinyun New Media.

He died at around 2 p.m. on Saturday with police suspecting that he committed suicide, according to the report.

The bank did not immediately respond to CNBC's emailed request for comment.

For the full story, read the report on South China Morning Post.