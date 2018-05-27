President Donald Trump's legal team and the office of Special counsel Robert Mueller are negotiating the outlines of an agreement that could sharply limit the scope of questions the president is asked about the ongoing Russia probe, his personal lawyer told CNN.

Mueller and Trump's legal representatives have been discussing the terms under which the president would be questioned about what he knew about Russia's interference in the 2016 election, and when he knew it.

Speaking to the network on Sunday, Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that the two camps "more or less agree on" restricting the questions to two subjects. "If everything can be worked out, then [the special counsel's office] will probably limit it to collusion and obstruction," said Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor.