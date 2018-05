As markets around the world remained jittery over geopolitical happenings, investors in the bond market will likely focus on economic data on Tuesday.

At 9 a.m. ET, S&P/Case-Shiller house price index (HPI) is set to be released, followed by consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET and the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Speaking of the U.S. Federal Reserve, on Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said at a seminar in Tokyo that the U.S. central bank would have trouble increasing interest rates far beyond those of central banks in Asia and Europe, of which are still opting for accommodative policy, Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills, $42 billion in 26-week bills and $40 billion in four-week bills.

Looking to politics, investors in Europe and Asia appear jittery as concerns of possible early elections in Italy rattle market sentiment.